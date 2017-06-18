Bond denied for 2 charged in shooting that injured 9-year-old

Left to Right: Bradley, Jackson (Photo: WJTV)

UPDATE: A judge denied bond for the two people charged in connection to a shooting that injured a 9-year-old.

Lakia Bradley and Kendrick Jackson appeared in court Monday.

JPD said Bradley and Jackson would face three additional counts of aggravated assault because three other children were inside the vehicle when the shooting happened.

The other children were not injured.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are charging two people in connection with a shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy.

Officials 26-year-old Kendrick Jackson shot into his ex-girlfriend’s car on Revere Street Saturday.

A bullet hit 9-year-old Richard Kyles in the back of the head while he was sleeping in the back seat.

He is listed in serious/critical condition.

Police say 35-year-old Lakia Bradley was driving Jackson when he shot into the car.

They are facing charges for aggravated assault and shooting in an occupied vehicle.

