2 wanted in Attala County credit card fraud investigation

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Attala County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying two people wanted in connection with a credit card fraud investigation.

A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to their arrests.

Deputies said they believe the people are in a gold four-door Toyota Camry that has tinted windows.

The Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers posted photos of the two people authorities are looking for in connection with the crime.

If anyone has any information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online.