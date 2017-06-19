Breaking: JPD investigating overnight shooting that left one man dead

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened sometime before 2 Monday morning at Village apartments off of Raymond Road.

We’re told a 42-year-old man was found shot multiple times and pronounced dead on scene.

A 33-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.

The identities of the two men are not being released at this time.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

WJTV will continue to follow this developing story for you all morning long, bringing you the latest details as they become available.