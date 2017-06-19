Breaking: JPD investigating overnight shooting that left one man dead

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened sometime before 2 Monday morning at Village apartments off of Raymond Road.

We’re told a 42-year-old man was found shot multiple times and pronounced dead on scene.

A 33-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.

The identities of the two men are not being released at this time.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

WJTV will continue to follow this developing story for you all morning long, bringing you the latest details as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s