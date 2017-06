JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A car went under flood waters Monday afternoon in Jackson.

When WJTV 12 crews arrived on the scene, they spotted the car near the bridge on Monument Street.

We’re told the driver managed to get out of the vehicle.

WJTV 12 will provide updates as we get them.

Car is taken over by water on Monument St. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/zsCp9El1ZD — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) June 19, 2017

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.