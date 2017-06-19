Deadly attempted robbery in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is gunned down right outside his home in Canton.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest says it was an attempted robbery. Madison investigators are still searching for who’s responsible.

The shooting happened Sunday night on 3rd Avenue in Canton. D.A. Guest says the call came in around 10:30 p.m.

Family members say the victim is 31-year-old Sabino Alamillo.

We spoke to Alamillo’s friend, who says he was there when the shooting happened.

He tells us he and a couple of friends were outside of Alamillo’s home, when Alamillo walked out of their sight.

Suddenly they heard one gunshot, and they found him on the ground.

D.A. Guest confirms the suspects are two black men.

The friend also said Alamillo was shot in the back.

We’re told he is originally from Vera Cruz, Mexico, and he had only been living in the trailer for 6 months.

He also leaves behind a wife.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Madison County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.