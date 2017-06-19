Flash flooding on Industrial Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There is flash flooding across the Metro due heavy rain.

Industrial Drive is flooded near the H & R Supply building. A viewer sent  WJTV a photo of the street covered by water.

Drivers need to avoid this area.

Emergency officials say whenever you see floodwaters, it’s best to avoid driving through them.

