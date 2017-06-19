Mario Kegler gets encouragement from Malik Newman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mario Kegler, who announced his intention to transfer from Mississippi State to Baylor Sunday night, says he’s receiving encouragement from Malik Newman about the transfer process.

Newman, who signed with the Bulldogs out of high school in 2015, transferred to Kansas after his freshman season in Starkville.

Kegler says Newman has told him what it’s like watching his teammates play in games while his play is limited to practice only.

Click the video above to hear from Kegler as he gets ready for a year behind-the-scenes with the Baylor Bears.