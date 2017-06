JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A moving truck got stuck under the Gallatin Street bridge on Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene to help out.

The street was blocked by the truck.

Drivers, be sure to avoid this area if possible.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.