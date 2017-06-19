MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies need your help locating a few wanted suspects.

The suspects will appear on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted on WJTV 12:

  • 36-year-old Twaskie Jones is wanted for failure to comply with drug court.
  • 44-year-old Derron Green is wanted for failure to appear for a revocation hearing.
  • 21-year-old Shermaine Burse is wanted for failure to appear for court.

Anyone who has information that could help deputies find these suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

