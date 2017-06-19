Police investigating several auto burglaries in Crossgates Subdivision

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brandon Police said multiple cars were burglarized in the Crossgates Subdivision.

Officers responded to the area early Monday morning. We’re told the burglaries happened overnight.

Police said all of the vehicles were unlocked.

Brandon officers said they also responded to two separate cars about stolen vehicles. Police said both of those vehicles were also unlocked with keys inside of them.

Investigators responded and are following up on leads at this time.

If anyone in the Crossgates Subdivision has any information that could help investigators, call 601-825-7225 or 601-351-TIPS(8477) to report.

Police are reminding residents to always remove valuables from your vehicles and also to keep vehicles locked.