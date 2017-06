JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A power outage left many Downtown Jackson offices in the dark Monday morning.

Several offices had to temporarily shutdown because of the outage.

Hinds County officials tweeted about the power outage.

We’re told Entergy crews were able to get power back on for Hinds County offices.

POWER RESTORED TO HINDS COUNTY OFFICES. Thank you, Entergy, for all you do! — Hinds County, MS (@HindsCountyMS) June 19, 2017

PARTIAL POWER RESTORED TO COUNTY BUILDINGS. ENTERGY WORKING TO GET ALL BUILDINGS BACK UP AND RUNNING. — Hinds County, MS (@HindsCountyMS) June 19, 2017

POWER OUTAGE IN DOWNTOWN JACKSON HAS HINDS COUNTY OFFICES TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN — Hinds County, MS (@HindsCountyMS) June 19, 2017