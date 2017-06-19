Sheriff: Woman allegedly shoots, kills husband in Lincoln County home

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is dead after Lincoln County deputies said he was shot by his wife.

25-year-old Cody Newell was found dead at a home on Quinn Road.

Sheriff Steve Rushing said deputies received a call around 12:40 a.m. Sunday about a woman who went to her neighbor’s house and said she was assaulted. She also told authorities that she had shot her husband inside of their home.

When deputies arrived, they found Newell’s body.

We’re told the wife had extensive physical injuries. She was taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement officers found a handgun at the scene.

No charges have been filed against the woman at this time. We’re told the case will be presented to a grand jury.