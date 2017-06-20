17-year-old girl reported missing in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Canton Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police tell WJTV that Laken Paige Lowery didn’t come home the night of June 17.

We’re told she works at the Wendy’s on Highway 22 in Canton. Laken was reported missing after didn’t come home from work.

Anyone who sees her, contact the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121.

