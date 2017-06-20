2 connected to 2016 Wendover Subdivision home invasion convicted of crime

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people accused in a 2016 Ridgeland home invasion have been convicted of the crime.

District Attorney Michael Guest said Thaddeus LaThomas Jarvis and Gregory Ponell Trigg were convicted of armed robbery, kidnapping, house burglary, and conspiracy.

Trigg pled guilty and was sentenced to serve 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. D.A. Guest said Jarvis was found guilty following a two-day trial and was sentenced to serve 35 years.

September 12, 2016, the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Wendover Subdivision after receiving a 911 call about a home invasion. The homeowners said two masked men burst into their home and held them at gunpoint. Once inside the home, the two gunmen stole cash and jewelry and left the subdivision in a white Infiniti.

Through surveillance, police tracked the Infiniti to the Extended Stay Hotel in Jackson.The driver, later identified as Jarvis, had rented a room and that Trigg had been staying with him. Officers also learned that the white Infiniti had been reported stolen the week prior from Pearl.

Law enforcement then began checking social media accounts for Jarvis and Trigg and found where both defendants had posted photographs of themselves with the white Infiniti, brandishing pistols and wearing the stolen jewelry.

They were arrested. We’re told that Trigg confessed to the home invasion. Jarvis was o questioned and only admitted to possessing the stolen jewelry.

“These are two violent criminals who terrorized an elderly couple for no reason other than their own greed. Because of the efforts of the Ridgeland Police Department and their exemplary investigative work, these criminals will now spend the better part of their lives behind bars,” Guest said.

“Jarvis and Trigg are both career habitual offenders,” he said. “Trigg has eight prior felonies that include numerous property offenses and a conviction for aggravated assault, while Jarvis has been convicted on felony offenses twice in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. These convictions and sentences will help make the entire metro-area safer from two individuals who have exhibited a life-long pattern of failing to obey the law.”