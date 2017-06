SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee confirms the body of 12-year-old Mary Jane Harrell has been found.

Harrell went missing Saturday after she jumped in fast-moving water to save another swimmer.

Sheriff Lee tells us Harrell’s body was found Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. near the area where she went missing on the Lower Head Dam off Highway 25.

Harrell’s body has been sent to the state’s crime lab for an autopsy.