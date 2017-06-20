Booneville man sentenced for child exploitation, tampering with evidence.

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is sentenced for child exploitation and tampering with evidence, officials said.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 46-year-old Brian Michael Kemp, of Booneville, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of child exploitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence in an open plea before the Prentiss County Circuit Court.

A judge sentenced Kemp to serve 25 years in the custody of MDOC, with 18 years suspended and seven years to serve, followed by five years post-release supervision.

“Our office is dedicated to taking child predators far away from innocent children,” said General Hood. “Our cybercrime division was assisted by Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar and his department in this case, and this sentencing is the result of their partnership through our Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.”

Kemp must register as a sex offender and will also have to pay about $4,000 in fines.