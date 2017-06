STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 1,400 kids from 1st through the 8th grade attended Dak Prescott’s camp on the Mississippi State practice fields.

Those in attendance each received an autographed souvenier from Prescott as well as a camp photo and T-shirt.

The Cowboys starting quarterback and NFL Rookie of the Year says not only was it important to him to hold a camp, it was more important to hold it in Starkville.

Click the video above to hear from Prescott on this camp (video courtesy: WCBI).