Homeowners await work on Eubanks Creek

For 26 years, Sue Creel has lived on Choctaw Road. She says between one to three times a year, Eubanks Creek floods her yard, leaving her with a mess to clean. She says the last time it flooded was March of this year.

“As a matter of fact, I just took about 3 months to get it completely cleaned up because it leaves slugs on the driveway,” Creel said.

She’s even had to place support beams on her backyard fence, because the water rushing from the creek can sometimes become too strong.

“In 2002, it got four feet in my backyard close to the creek, and two feet in my front yard. It’s never gotten in my house,” Creel explained her experience over the years.

City Jackson Engineer Chris Williams presented to Fondren homeowners Tuesday night a plan to widen a section of the creek, which he says should alleviate this years-long issue, “There will roughly be over 25 property owners that will be affected. We will be reaching out to those property owners hopefully within the next couple of months in order to get some temporary easements in order to move the project forward.”

Williams predicts the project will cost between $1.5 million to $2 million. He says the majority of the money will come from the One Percent Sales Tax.

But first, he says he must meet with the incoming mayor, and get the proper documents approved by MDEQ and the One Percent Sales Tax Commission.

Williams hopes to have the project completed in 2018.