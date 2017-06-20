Homeowners in Brandon brace for tropical storm

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — People in Brandon are preparing for the worst when tropical storm Cindy rolls through.

Mike Cobb lives in the Mill Creek subdivision and says his home was severely damaged when flood waters swept the area in April.

“Two feet of drywall all the way around. Every wall, cabinet, and all installation had to be torn out,” said Cobb.

He said that he is scared of Cindy, but hopes that she doesn’t do too much damage.

“I’ve already lost 80% of my furniture, what’s another 20%,” said Cobb laughingly.