Jackson pawn shop triple murder suspects indicted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are indicted in connection with a robbery that happened in December 2016 at a Jackson business.

Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze said 38-year-old Joshua Michael Garcia and 36-year-old Jamison Layne Townsend had been indicted. The indictment was unseald Tuesday.

The two are expected to appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

Garcia and Townsend are charged with robbery and three counts of discharging a firearm causing the murder of three people. Brittain said Garcia is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On December 17, 2017, 81-year-old Cleveland “Bill” Mosley, 60-year-old Robert Ivy, and 77-year-old Ted McLemore were killed at Bill’s Coin and Jewelry during a robbery.

The two suspects were caught in Kansas after leading authorities on a chase.

If convicted, Garcia faces a maximum penalty of death or imprisonment for any term of years or life, and a fine of up to $1,250,000. If Townsend is convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of death or imprisonment for any term of years or life, and a fine of up to $1,000,000.