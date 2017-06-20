MDWFP: Wolf Lake back open for recreational boating

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Recreational boating can now resume at Wolf Lake.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks closed the lake last month and restricted certain recreational activities due to floodwaters.

Officials said water levels are still above the norm for affected area.

We’re told that boaters and fishermen should still use caution. MDWFP said boaters should refrain from getting close to any home, camp, boat house, or pier that may still be affected by high waters.