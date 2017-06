JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is holding a news conference to discuss Tropical Storm Cindy.

The cyclone was upgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon.

The storm is projected to hit several states with heavy rain over the next few days.

MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson will provide updates and answer questions about the storm that are forming in the Gulf of Mexico.

Talking points from MEMA. Director Smithson to answer questions shortly. We're streaming live on https://t.co/wD84q0zsIG at 2pm. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/Xw9ucmm9zF — Beth Alexander (@BethAlexanderTV) June 20, 2017