Puppies found dead after Kirkley Drive house fire; 1 person taken to hospital

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –At least four puppies died in a house fire on Kirkley Drive, authorities said.

Cleotha Sanders, Division Fire Chief of the Jackson Fire Department Office of Fire Investigations, said one person was taken to the hospital. The injuries are unknown.

Firefighters were called to the scene a little before 11 a.m.

When they arrived, the found a house on Kirkley on fire.

We’re told that one person managed to get out of the home. Sanders said when firefighters searched the house, they found at least four dead puppies inside the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Authorities are investigating.

