Small fire breaks out at Copiah County Medical Center

WJTV Published:

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A patient is safe after a small fire breaks out at the Copiah County Medical Center.

A spokesperson tells WJTV that the fire was accidentally started by a patient who was confused somehow started a fire with his oxygen tube.

He was not injured but was taken to the emergency room for precaution.

The staff acted immediately after hearing the man yelling for help and was able to put out the small fire before anyone was hurt.

The smoke and fire were contained to one room, and I’m told there is very minimal damage.

