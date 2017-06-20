Trump calls Warmbier’s death a ‘total disgrace’

By KEN THOMAS, Associated Press Published:
Otto Warmbier
FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks as he is presented to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. More than 15 months after he gave a staged confession in North Korea, he is with his Ohio family again. But whether he is even aware of that is uncertain. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the death of a 22-year-old college student who was detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea is a “total disgrace.”

The president says if Otto Warmbier had been returned home to the U.S. earlier, “I think the result would have been a lot different.”

Trump spoke briefly about Warmbier during an Oval Office meeting with the president of Ukraine.

Trump says he spoke with Warmbier’s parents and says it’s “incredible what they’ve gone through.”

Trump adds, “he should have been brought home a long time ago.”

The college student died shortly after his return to Ohio after being held for more than 17 months.

Warmbier’s parents haven’t cited a cause of death, but “awful, torturous mistreatment” by North Korea.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s