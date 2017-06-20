Utility trailer stolen from McComb construction site

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb Police Department needs help with a theft investigation.

Police said a utility trailer was reported stolen on June 10 from a construction site on Anna Drive.

We’re told a witness spotted three men in a Chevy truck hooking up the utility trailer early that morning.

The angle frame utility trailer has pipe top rails and a wood floor. It also has yellow fenders, a Bulldog top wind jack, a Bulldog coupler and two-inch ratchet straps welded to the side of it.

McComb Police said the trailer contained 18 yellow rafter guards and10 rolls of 3/8” galvanized cables.

Anyone with any information should contact McComb Police Investigations at 601-684-3023 or CrimeStoppers at 601-684-0033.

Utility trailer stolen View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: McComb PD) Galvanized cables (Photo: McComb PD) Yellow rafter guards (Photo: McComb PD)