Utility trailer stolen from McComb construction site

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb Police Department needs help with a theft investigation.
Police said a utility trailer was reported stolen on June 10 from a construction site on Anna Drive.
We’re told a witness spotted three men in a Chevy truck hooking up the utility trailer early that morning.
The angle frame utility trailer has pipe top rails and a wood floor. It also has yellow fenders, a Bulldog top wind jack, a Bulldog coupler and two-inch ratchet straps welded to the side of it.
McComb Police said the trailer contained 18 yellow rafter guards and10 rolls of 3/8” galvanized cables.
Anyone with any information should contact McComb Police Investigations at 601-684-3023 or CrimeStoppers at 601-684-0033.
