FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WJTV) — A 10-year-old has died in Alabama after reports say he suffered a weather-related injury.

According to WKRG, circumstances of the accident are still unclear. A U.S. Guard helicopter is responding to Fort Morgan, Alabama, a remote location south of Mobile Bay.

The initial call was for a possible drowning. We’re told that a child had to be pulled from the water due to severe facial injuries. Early reports said that wind caused an object to topple on top of him.

@spann Large emergency response on Ponce de Leon at Fort Morgan. Neighbors say wind blew a large object and it toppled onto a child. 😦 pic.twitter.com/UCHVEoYPHP — Chuck Tonini (@Chuck_Tonini) June 21, 2017