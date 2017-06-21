Bank teller, robber dead following Mantachie attempted bank robbery

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities say a bank teller and a bank robber are dead following a failed hold up the attempt in Itawamba County.

According to WCBI, the robbery happened at Farmers Merchants Bank in the town of Mantachie around 10 a.m.

We’re told a teller was shot and killed during the robbery.

Authorities said the robbers left the scene and went down Highway 368 towards Salitto in Lee County.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the female suspect took her own life before being taken into custody.

The investigation is still underway.