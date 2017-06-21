Heavy rain causes roof to cave in at Stewpot teen center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An organization that is known for extending help to others is now in need.
Stewpot Community Services posted on its Facebook page photos of its Teen Center.
The roof caved in Monday after the heavy rain the Metro area received.The staff said no children were hurt, but the interior of the building was badly damaged.
They are afraid that since more rain is headed this way, the damage will worsen.
They are accepting donations online and through the mail:
Stewpot Community Services
Attn: Summer Camp
P. O. Box 3691
Jackson, MS 39201
