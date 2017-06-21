Hinds County officials ask residents to get prepared for Tropical Storm Cindy

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County officials are asking residents to get prepared ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy.

They said Cindy should make landfall along the western Louisiana coast on Thursday morning.

They are urging residents to closely monitor the weather reports over the next few days and to never travel over a flooded roadway.

Below are some tips:

Water: Store at least one gallon of water per person per day (two quarts for drinking, two quarts for food preparation/sanitation)

Food: Store at least a three day supply of non-perishable food. Select foods that require no refrigeration, cooking and preparation.

First Aid Kit: You should have two first aid kits – one for your home and one for your car. Check with the American Red Cross or your pharmacist about what to include in your kits. Be sure to include nonprescription drugs like aspirin, laxative, emetic, antacid, hydrogen peroxide, etc.

Clothing and Bedding: Include at least one complete change of clothes and footwear for everyone. Include rain gear, blankets or sleeping bags, sunglasses, cold weather gear, sturdy shoes or work boots.

Tools and Supplies: Miscellaneous items are needed in your disaster kit also. These would include but are not limited to: mess kits or paper plates and cups, plastic utensils, radio, flashlights, fresh batteries, can-opener, fire extinguisher (ABC type), tent, pliers and a shut off wrench, matches (in waterproof container), garbage bags, compass, aluminum foil, sanitation items, soap, household chlorine bleach, small shovel.

Special Items: Family members with special needs – such as infants, disabled individuals, or the elderly – will need certain items that you might not normally consider. Be sure that cash, medications, glasses, diapers, formula and bottles are included. Have some type of entertainment for children and adults. Keep important family documents or copies of such in waterproof, portable containers, such as wills, insurance papers, passports, immunization records, household inventories, birth\death certificates, bank\credit card information.