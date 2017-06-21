Insurance Commissioner urges residents to protect homes against flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney urges residents to prepare and protect their homes from damage as Tropical Storm Cindy becomes an increasing threat over the next several days.

“We continue to remind people that the standard homeowner’s insurance policy does not cover flooding, however, there are steps everyone can take to mitigate the damage flooding can do to their home,” Chaney said.

Below are some tips from Chaney’s office:

Prepare a home inventory. A home inventory can be invaluable when deciding how much insurance your life situation requires or when you have to file a claim.

Make copies of important papers including your policy number and agent’s contact information to take with you if you have to evacuate.

Survey the area around your home to identify and remove objects like yard debris, lawn furniture, etc. that can compound damage to your home.

Clear debris from gutters and downspouts.

Anchor any fuel tanks.

Raise your electrical components (switches, sockets, circuit breakers, and wiring) at least 12 inches above your home’s projected flood elevation.

Place the furnace, water heater, washer, and dryer on cement blocks at least 12 inches above the projected flood elevation.

Move furniture, valuables, and important documents to a safe place.

If you need to evacuate your home, turn off all utilities and disconnect appliances to reduce the chance of additional damage and electrical shock when utilities are restored.