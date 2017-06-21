JPD: 1 shot in leg in early morning shooting

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person was injured in an early morning shooting in the capital city.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones, a 40-year-old man was shot in the left leg on Thomas Catching Road around 4:11 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Officers do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information that could help authorities with this investigation, contact police.

 

Get the latest news and weather for Central Mississippi by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your telephone or mobile device.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s