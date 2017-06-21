JPD: 1 shot in leg in early morning shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person was injured in an early morning shooting in the capital city.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones, a 40-year-old man was shot in the left leg on Thomas Catching Road around 4:11 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Officers do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information that could help authorities with this investigation, contact police.

Get the latest news and weather for Central Mississippi by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your telephone or mobile device.