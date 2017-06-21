MDOT: Temporary lane closure on I-20 West in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation said MDOT crews will temporarily close the westbound right lane of Interstate 20 in Rankin County to repair a pothole.

The lane closure will be between East Brandon (Exit 59) and Mississippi 18 East/Greenfield Road (Exit 54).

The pothole is inside an active construction project and planned repair location.

The lane is closed now and will remain closed until approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

Motorists should use caution as MDOT crews and contractors will be present in the area.