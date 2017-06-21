MEMA gives update on Tropical Storm Cindy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is monitoring Tropical Storm Cindy.

So far, there have been no reports of any major damage or injuries in the state of Mississippi.

“While we have received reports of flooded streets in our coastal counties, thankfully there is no water in homes or businesses at this point,” says MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson. “We are constantly in communication with our local emergency management partners, and will make sure they have the resources they need to keep their residents safe.”

The National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center have canceled the Tropical Storm Warning for the Mississippi Gulf Coast and reduced the total rainfall expected. Coastal flooding has been reported by Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties.

In Hancock County: The approximate number of streets that was flooded was 355 Streets. The Hancock County EMA Office in coordination with the Fire, Police and Sheriff’s Department have been checking the roads for street flooding. The Bay-Waveland Tide Gauge was at 4.82 above normal.



Numerous reports of trees down in South Mississippi.

People living in low lying areas should remain alert and have a plan to evacuate if waters begin to rise.

MEMA is coordinating with all counties for possible needs. Distributed near 100,000 sandbags to the counties; Prepared to send more if requested. Swift and high water rescue teams are on standby. High water vehicles from the National Guard are on stand-by.



Flash flooding and river flooding is a major concern for both south and central Mississippi. The State Emergency Operations Center is monitoring conditions and requests for resources from counties.