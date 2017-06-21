Staples recalls 124,000 office chairs due to fall hazard

(WJTV) — An office supply giant recalls about 124,000 office chairs due to a fall hazard.

According to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Staples recalled its Quill Hazen Mesh Task chairs. We’re told the legs on the base of the chair can break.

The chair has a five-wheel base, black fabric seat cushion, and black mesh seat back.

We’re told Staples received 20 reports of the legs breaking on the chairs. Injuries were reported in three of those incidents.

The product was sold at Staples’ stores nationwide and online from October 2014 through April 2017 for between $100 and $180. The chairs have SKU

number 1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion.

Consumers can call Staples toll-free at 866-755-1321 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or register online at http://www.seatingrecall123.com, or go to http://www.staples.com and click on the Warranty & Recall link under the Customer Service tab at the bottom of the page for more information.