What’s Working: Summer camps at the Jackson Autism Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Summer is the busiest time of the year at the Jackson Autism Center. There are tons of activities on the calendar. Whether it’s preparing for a potential career or having some good fun at the movies, the Jackson Autism Center is standing by to help families make the most of June and July.

Small groups and a structured environment, Jackson Autism Center offers both in a series of Summer Camps. Next week pre-schoolers will learn about camping. Next month, there is a Science Camp for older kids. Both could have long-term benefits.

“We are really going to be focusing in on some of their interests and maybe even jobs that they might be interested in,” said Dr. Rebecca Mullican. “Maybe having some guest speakers and things like that.”

Putting a child on a career path is something most parents of children on the spectrum are very concerned with.

Of course, Summer is also a time for fun, and that means sensory friendly movies at Grandview Malco in Madison.

“It’s every Tuesday and Wednesday,” she said. “They don’t have to sign up like they typically do during the year. It’s only $2 per person and I’ve got someone out there to help out as needed.”

In case you are wondering, here is what makes a movie sensory friendly.

“Well the lights are not as dark, and the kids can get up and move around, and the sound is not as loud, so, a lot of kids may be sound sensitive, and we have it less loud so that they don’t have to cover their ears,” Dr. Mullican said.

Look for those at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

You can find out much more about the movies and camps on their website.

Some of the Summer movies include Rio, one of Kung Fu Panda movies and Trolls. Registration for the camp is first come, first serve.