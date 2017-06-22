1 arrested after cocaine found in vehicle during traffic stop

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 36-year-old man is taken into custody after deputies said they found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Christopher Whittaker is charged with possession of cocaine while in possession of a firearm and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities said a citizen reported drug activity in the Georgetown neighborhood Tuesday.

“Drugs have been linked to most violent crimes in the area.” Mason went on to say, “Citizens expect to see results when they call.” More arrests are expected.

Deputies became suspicious when they smelled marijuana coming from the car during a traffic stop on Powers Ave. They found about two ounces of powder cocaine and one handgun in the front seat area of the car.

According to Sheriff’s Investigators, Whittaker has an extensive arrest record to include armed car- jacking and numerous narcotics violations. Whittaker was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.