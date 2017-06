CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person had to be taken to the hospital after a tree came crashing on their Clinton home.

It happened on Leaf Circle Wednesday night. One man says he was laying down when it came crashing in.

“It just came in out of nowhere,” he said. “I was just laying down relaxing and the next thing I knew it seemed like the whole world was coming in.”

We are told that eight people lived in the home.

A tree crushed this Clinton home last night. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/srFDw6c6FR — Beth Alexander (@BethAlexanderTV) June 22, 2017