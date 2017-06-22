9-year-old shot in head expected to make full recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The little boy who was injured in a shooting in Jackson is expected to make a full recovery.
WJTV talked with Richard Kyles’ mom Thursday afternoon.
She told us that Richard is still in pain but is happy.
JPD tweeted a photo of him and said he is expected to make a full recovery. They also said he is now an honorary JPD detective.
Officials said 26-year-old Kendrick Jackson shot into his ex-girlfriend’s car on Revere Street Saturday. The 9-year-old was hit in the back of the head while he was sleeping in the back seat of the car.
35-year-old Lakia Bradley was also arrested and charged in connection with the crime.