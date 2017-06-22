9-year-old shot in head expected to make full recovery

Related Coverage Bond denied for 2 charged in shooting that injured 9-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The little boy who was injured in a shooting in Jackson is expected to make a full recovery.

WJTV talked with Richard Kyles’ mom Thursday afternoon.

She told us that Richard is still in pain but is happy.

JPD tweeted a photo of him and said he is expected to make a full recovery. They also said he is now an honorary JPD detective.

Officials said 26-year-old Kendrick Jackson shot into his ex-girlfriend’s car on Revere Street Saturday. The 9-year-old was hit in the back of the head while he was sleeping in the back seat of the car.

35-year-old Lakia Bradley was also arrested and charged in connection with the crime.

Just talked to Richard's mom — she says he's still in pain but is happy. Look at that smile! @WJTV https://t.co/uufcWHkHcq — Beth Alexander (@BethAlexanderTV) June 22, 2017

Richard Kyles-8, is in stable condition, expected to make a full recovery. He's now an honorary JPD Detective. #kidstrong pic.twitter.com/bw1LMdzQof — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 22, 2017