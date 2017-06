RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police are investigating a shooting that injured a child at an apartment complex, police said.

Authorities said the incident happened at the Arbors at the Reservoir. Police officers are on the scene.

Officers said a 16-year-old accidentally shot his 12-year-old brother in the face.

We’re told the 12-year-old is conscious.

