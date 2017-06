JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There are several accidents on I-20 in Jackson that are causing traffic delays.

Two of the wrecks are eastbound near the Terry exit.

The thrid crash is causing traffic delays westbound past the Highway 18 exit.

Drivers should use caution in these areas.

