Laxer returns to Madison to coach youth baseball

By Published:

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Madison Central pitcher and Ole Miss product Josh Laxer is back in his hometown as a retired baseball player. However, he isn’t completely stepping away from the game. Laxer will be a youth baseball coach for the Mississippi Yankees, which is part of the Next Level Baseball Institute.

The 9th round pick of the Tigers in 2014 ended his playing days before the start of this season.

He battled some injuries in his three years in the minor leagues. Laxer says as tough as it was to stop playing the game, he’s excited to now spend time giving back.

Click the video above to hear from Laxer on his return home and coaching youth baseball.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s