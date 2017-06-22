Laxer returns to Madison to coach youth baseball

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Madison Central pitcher and Ole Miss product Josh Laxer is back in his hometown as a retired baseball player. However, he isn’t completely stepping away from the game. Laxer will be a youth baseball coach for the Mississippi Yankees, which is part of the Next Level Baseball Institute.

The 9th round pick of the Tigers in 2014 ended his playing days before the start of this season.

He battled some injuries in his three years in the minor leagues. Laxer says as tough as it was to stop playing the game, he’s excited to now spend time giving back.

