Quik Stop break-in investigation

By Published:
Jackson Police are investigating a Thursday morning break-in at a McDowell Rd. business Picture: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police officers are investigating a Thursday morning business burglary.

The crook broke into the Quik Stop on McDowell Road and Oak Forest Drive around 4 a.m.

Thief breaks into Quik Stop on McDowell Rd. Picture: WJTV

Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) says investigators found a large hole in the back of the building.

The burglar stole cigarettes and cash. There’s no word on how much money the thief took.

We’re working to get a description of the suspect in this business burglary investigation.

Once we get more information from JPD, we will let you know.

