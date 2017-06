VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The American Red Cross has been serving Mississippi for 100 years.

To celebrate, they opened their doors to the public today.

People walked into the Belmont Sstreet location as part of an open house to learn how the Salvation Army in Vicksburg supports and empowers the community.

The organization says it was the perfect way to meet the local Red Cross team and also to find out how to volunteer.