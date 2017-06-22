Reward offered for info in 2016 Presidential Hills Park murder investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are still looking for clues about a murder that happened last year.

Justin Jones was found dead at Presidential Hills Park on October 4, 2016.

The victim had been at the park attending a vigil for another homicide victim that had been murdered the previous week. Jones, 32, was shot several times in the chest and back.

Police said people walking along the track at the park found Jones’ body. Officers believe that Jones never left the park after the vigil.

Authorities are still searching for his killer. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Anyone with information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.