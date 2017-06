COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A teen is accused of stabbing his mother in Copiah County.

The sheriff’s department tells WJTV that the incident happened at an apartment complex on Georgetown Street Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m.

We’re told a 13-year-old allegedly stabbed his mother. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for several stab wounds.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.