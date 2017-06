JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A water leak near Manship Street and Jefferson Street is affecting businesses in the area.

City crews are on the scene making repairs to the water main break.

A nearby business owner tells WJTV that his restaurant is closed right because they have no water. He is unsure if they will be able to open back up later today.

.@WJTV 1 business owner has already closed shop for the day. He says this massive water main break left him with no water at his restaurant. pic.twitter.com/i5eGc5KlTN — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) June 22, 2017

.@WJTV City of Jackson Crews work to repair a water main break at Jefferson & Manship St. pic.twitter.com/bwAzrvAv5Q — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) June 22, 2017