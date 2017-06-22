Weeks after crash into building, Gateway Rescue Mission Cafe will reopen next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gateway Rescue Mission is getting ready to reopen its Cafe next week.
Gateway, which is located on South Gallatin Street in Downtown Jackson, was damaged after a vehicle crashed into the building on May 9.
A City of Jackson truck went through a fence and smashed into the kitchen of the shelter.
The staff says the kitchen serves more than 300 meals each day to the local community. The Cafe is expected to reopen and serve lunch at noon on June 26.
Since the accident, they have been serving brown bag sack lunches. A pedestrian died in the crash.
Jackson Police said 58-year-old Stevie J. Fuller died from blunt force trauma.
City truck hits Gateway Rescue Mission
