Mississippi’s 1st West Nile Virus case of 2017 reported in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting the first human case of West Nile Virus in 2017.

The case was reported in Forrest County.

Health officials said in 2016, Mississippi had 43 cases and two deaths.

“While WNV can occur any time of the year, we are approaching the time of year when most cases occur, usually from July through September. Additionally, we have identified mosquitoes from many areas in the state that have tested positive for West Nile in the past month, so now is time to really take precautions to avoid mosquito bites when going outdoors,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Below are a few tips from MSDH:

Use a recommended mosquito repellent.

Cover arms and legs with long, light-colored clothing.

Avoid mosquito-prone areas in the mornings and evenings, when activity is highest.

Remove sources of standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed.