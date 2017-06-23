53rd Annual Mississippi Civil Rights Martyrs events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An event was held on Friday to honor the Mississippi Civil Rights Martyrs.

It was all a part of the 53rd Annual Mississippi Civil Rights Martyrs Memorial Service, Caravan, Conference and March for Justice.

Those who participated gathered near the Mississippi State Capitol Building and went to different locations around the city.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Martyrs Annual Memorial Service and Conference Committee is a group that is fighting for justice for the murders of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner and others who fought for freedom in the Magnolia state.

Saturday they will visit other areas around the state that are of historical importance.